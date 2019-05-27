Pursuant to Regulation 52 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27th, 2019 has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2019.



In this regard, please find enclosed the following:



Audited Financial Results for year ended March 31st, 2019 in the specified format along with the Audit Report of Statutory Auditor;

Statement pursuant to Regulation 52(4) of the Listing Regulations; and

Certificate signed by Debenture Trustees under Regulation 52(5) of the Listing Regulations.



Pdf Link: Indiabuild Property Developers Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com