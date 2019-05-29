This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Inland Printers Limited have Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, in their meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th May, 2019 and the copy of the same along with Annexure VII (Audit Report) are enclosed. This statement has been prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other recognized accounting practices and policies to the extent applicable.

Pdf Link: Inland Printers Ltd. - Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com