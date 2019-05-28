

In just concluded Board meeting the Board the approved and considered the following



1.Audited Financial results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 Annexure-1



2.Audited Asset & Liability for the year ended 31st March, 2019 Annexure-2



3.Audited Review Report for the Quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 Annexure-3



4.Declaration for Unmodified Opinion for the financial year ended 31st March 2019 Annexure-4



Pdf Link: Innocorp Ltd. - Audited Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

