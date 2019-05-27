Innovative Ideals And Services (India) Ltd - Financial Results For Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. May 27, 2019 has inter-alia, Considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;
In this regard, we are enclosing:
1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the year ended on March 31, 2019.
2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results.
The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.10 P.M.

