The Members of Board of Directors, in the meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2019 and have approved the following business:

1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, duly considered and Approved the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with statement of Assets and Liabilities.

2. Appointment of the Mr. Upender Jajoo having Membership No. F10155 and Certificate of Practice No. (C.P .No). 14336 as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company.

3. Recommendation of Final Dividend of 15% i.e. Rs. 0.15 (Fifteen Paisa) per Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1 each for the Financial Year 2018-2019 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

4. And other agenda items.

This is for your reference and record.



Pdf Link: Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com