Innovators Facade Systems Ltd - Results- Financial Results For 31/03/2019

We are submitting the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Result along with the Auditors Report on Audited Financial Result -Standalone and Consolidated of the M/s. Innovators Facade Systems Limited for the half year and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Innovators Facade Systems Ltd - Results- Financial Results For 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
