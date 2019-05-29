We submit herewith audited financial result for the year ended 31.03.2019, in PDF format, with Auditors Report and Annexure I regarding statement of impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Integra Switchgear Ltd. - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31-03-2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com