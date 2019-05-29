Pursuant to Reg. 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Reg., 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 29th, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:4 P.M. have approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31st, 2019.

Accordingly we enclose herewith the following for the quarter and year ended on March 31st, 2019.



1. Audited Standalone Financial Results.

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

3. Audit Report on the aforesaid Standalone Financial Results of the Company issued by M/S. Bijan Ghosh & Associates, the Statutory Auditors of the company.

4.Declaration of the unmodified opinion in the Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results.



We further inform :

1. The Board has considered & approved the appointment of Mr. Shyam Sunder Somani, Partner at M/S Ankur Gupta & Co. Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY. 2019-20.









Pdf Link: Inter Globe Finance Ltd. - Financial Results 29-05-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com