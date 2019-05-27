In compliance with Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the following:

1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon;

2. Audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon;

3. Press Release on the Audited financial results.

Further in compliance with Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5 per share (face value of Rs.10 per share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Interglobe Aviation Ltd - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)- Financial Results March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com