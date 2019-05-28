1. Consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on March 31,2019



2. The 42nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday,18th day of September ,2019 at 3:30 P.M. at Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.



3. The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: International Data Management Ltd. - Approved And Adopted The Audited Financial Results Of The Company Along With The AuditorS Report Thereon For Financial Year Ended On 31St March,2019 [Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regulation ,2015].

