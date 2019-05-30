Dear Sir,



With reference to captioned subject and in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing herewith :



1) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

2) Audit Report on the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 alongwith declaration of unmodified opinion.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.



You are requested to please take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Io System Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2018.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com