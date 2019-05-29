Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 29 May 2019 had approved Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31 March 2019.

We are enclosing herewith the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31 March 2019.

2. Unmodified Auditors Report on Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31 March 2019.

3. Declaration on Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

4. Disclosure of related party transactions for the year ended 31 March 2019 under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Iol Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31 March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com