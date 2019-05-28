This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 28th May 2019, inter-alia considered the following:

1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2019 (These results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28th May 2019).



2. Recommended a final dividend of Rs.10.825 per share (108.25% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. This final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs.1 0. 72 per share paid for the financial year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Ircon International Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com