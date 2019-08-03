ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financials Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair.



Further inform that, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company by Designated person has already been closed vide letter dated June 29, 2019 to BSE Limited by the Company and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone Financials Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

