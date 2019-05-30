Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2019, has approved the Audited Financial Results as per IND AS for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) regulation, 2015, please find attached:

Audited Financial Results as per IND AS for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Statement of Assets & Liability,

Auditors report, and

Statement on Impact on Audit Qualifications.



Meeting started at 07.00P.M. and concluded at 08.10 P.M.

Kindly take note of the same.



Pdf Link: Jagan Lamps Ltd. - Approval Of Audited Financial Results As Per IND AS For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2019 And AuditorS Report Thereon.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com