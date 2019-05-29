Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 which commenced at 02:15 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. has, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) along with the Auditors Report, enclosed herewith as Annexure A. The said results are also being uploaded on the website of the Company (www.jplcorp.in) and published in the Newspapers.

Pdf Link: Jagran Prakashan Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

