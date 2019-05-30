Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), enclosed please find herewith following:-



1. Audited Statement of Financial Results of the Company for the half-year and financial year ended on March 31, 2019.



2. Audited Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on March 31, 2019.



3. Independent Auditors Report on the Audited Statement of Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2019.



4. Declaration (For Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion).





Pdf Link: Jaisukh Dealers Ltd - Audited Statement Of Financial Results For The Half-Year And Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com