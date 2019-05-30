The Members of Board of Directors, in the Board Meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2019 and have approved the following business:

1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, duly considered and approved the Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with statement of Assets and Liabilities.

2. Appointment of the Mr. Upender Jajoo having Membership No. F10155 and Certificate of Practice No. (C.P .No). 14336 as the Secretarial Auditor of the company.

3. Appointment of KRA & Associates as an Internal Auditor of the Company.

4. And other agenda items.

This is for your reference and record.



Pdf Link: Jauss Polymers Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com