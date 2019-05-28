Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. - Results-Financial Results March 31, 2019

Statement of Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2019 and Statement of Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. - Results-Financial Results March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.