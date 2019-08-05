Jay Ushin Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

JAY USHIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 01:30 P.M. to consider and approve, inter alia for the unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



