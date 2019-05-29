Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held today has interalia: -

1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Accordingly, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we enclose herewith aforesaid Results along with Auditors Report. A copy of the above is uploaded in the Companys website www.jaykayenterprises.com.

Further, we are attaching the declaration as required under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 3.30 P.M.



Kindly take a note of the same and inform the Members accordingly.



Pdf Link: Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com