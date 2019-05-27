Jaypee Infratech Ltd - Annual Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Annual Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results with segment revenue, statement of Assets and Liabilities, Information u/r 52(4) of LODR for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 along with Auditors Report thereon

Pdf Link: Jaypee Infratech Ltd - Annual Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Jaypee Infratech Ltd

