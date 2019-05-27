JBF INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider Audited Results for period of 31st March, 2019, in the meeting held on 30th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Jbf Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Audited Results For 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com