Jbm Auto Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Primarily To Consider, Inter-Alia, The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The 1St Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019, inter-alia, to:



1) consider and approve the un-Audited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2019;



2 ) proposal for issue of securities in terms of Sections 42,62 and 71 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable SEBI guidelines and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 subject to the shareholders approval.



Further, as already informed in our earlier letter dated 28.06.2019, trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has already been closed from July 1, 2019 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 12th August, 2019 for the Directors, KMPs, Promoters & Promoters Group and Designated Persons etc. covered under the code.



