JCT LTD. - Results-Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2019

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, 30.05.2019, has, inter-alia, transacted the following business(s):-

Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and for the year ended on 31st March, 2019 and recommend to the Members for adoption,

70th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office at Hoshiarpur (Punjab).

Register of Members and Share Transfer Books would remain close from 08.08.2019 upto 14.08.2019 (both days inclusive)

Re-appointment of Mr. C.M Bhanot and Dr. A.K Doshi as Independent Directors for second term of 5 years subject to Shareholders approval in the forthcoming AGM.

Increase in remuneration to Mr. Samir Thapar, Chairman & Managing Director and Ms. Priya Thapar, Whole Time Director subject to Shareholders approval in the forthcoming AGM.

Policy on Code of Conduct for Designated Persons and Related Party Transaction.



