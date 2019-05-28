Jd Orgochem Ltd. - Financial Results For March 31, 2019.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 please find enclosed along with this letter the following:

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with the declaration duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer stating that the said reports are with unmodified opinion.

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. Statutory Auditors Report on Audited financial Result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Jd Orgochem Ltd. - Financial Results For March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
J D Orgochem Ltd

