This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Jetking Infotrain Limited in its Meeting held on 27th May 2019, inter-alia have approved and taken on record-

(1) Audited Financial Results (consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2019. In this regards, please find enclosed:

(a) Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019) along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date.

(b) Audit Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e. with unmodified opinion.

(c) Declaration for unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016.



(2) No dividend has been recommended for FY 2019-20;



Pdf Link: Jetking Infotrain Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

