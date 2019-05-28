The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019 being commenced at 5.15 p.m. and concluded at 8:15 p.m. inter-alia, has among other business considered and approved the followings:.



1. Approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report given by our Statutory Auditors of the Company (Copy Enclosed).





Pdf Link: Jik Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com