Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

1.Audited Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2019 (both Standalone and Consolidated).

2.Recommended Dividend on equity shares of Rs 0.50 per share for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor