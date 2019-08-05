JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the 1st quarter and three months ended on June 30, 2019 of the Financial Year 2019-20.



Further, in continuation to our earlier intimation dated June 29, 2019, in compliance of the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Companys "Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Jindal Steel & Power Limited", the Trading Window for trading in the securities of the Company by the designated employee(s)/ connected person(s) of the Company has been closed from July 1, 2019 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the aforesaid results made public.



Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Pdf Link: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company, Both On Standalone And Consolidated Basis, For The 1St Quarter And Three Months Ended On June 30, 2019 Of The Financial Year 2019-20.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com