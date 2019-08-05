JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a. Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) alongwith the Limited Review Report by Auditors thereon of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June,2019 and

b.to fix the date, time and place of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of the said Annual General Meeting thereof; and

c.to transact various other businesses, if any, as per the agenda items of the meeting.

Pdf Link: Jindal Worldwide Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,2019

