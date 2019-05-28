Results - Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results for March 31, 2019



1. Approved and took on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

2. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.20 per equity share of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, which shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Jiya Eco-Products Ltd - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com