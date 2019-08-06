Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we send herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 6th August 2019, between 2:00 P.M and 5:45 P.M, along with a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company thereon.

Pdf Link: Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com