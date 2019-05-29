Jla Infraville Shoppers Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the Audited financial results along-with statutory audit report for the year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Jla Infraville Shoppers Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor