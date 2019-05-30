Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31.03.2019

Pdf Link: Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
