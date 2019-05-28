Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 28, 2019, have considered, approved and took on record the following;-



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019, along with Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results.



In this regard, please find enclosed:

i) Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019;

ii) Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results;

iii) Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2. The Board Recommended payment of Dividend @ 6% on its Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The Meeting commenced at 4.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.15 P.M.

Pdf Link: Jsl Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2019

