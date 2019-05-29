Jsw Gmr Cricket Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Pursuant to regulation 52 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon by Statutory Auditors for the Year ended 31st March, 2019, in the PDF Format which was approved by the Audit committee and the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019.



We are also in the process to file the aforesaid financial results in the XBRL Format within the stipulated time of 24 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting and also being hosted at the website of the Company www.delhicapitals.in.

