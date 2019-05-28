Dear Sir,



Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019.



Accordingly, please find enclosed herewith the following:



i. Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019 in the specified format along with the Auditors Report of Statutory Auditor as required under Regulation 52 of SEBI LODR;

ii. Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion in Audit Report as required under Regulation 52(3) of SEBI LODR;

iii. Certificate from Catalyst Trusteeship Limited, Debenture Trustee, in accordance with Regulations 52(5) of SEBI (LODR) for the half year and year ended March 31, 2019; and

iv. Statement with respect to material deviations in use of proceeds of issue of non-convertible debt securities as required under Regulations 52(7) of SEBI (LODR) for the half year and year ended March 31, 2019.



We request you to take the above on record and same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





Pdf Link: Jtpm Atsali Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com