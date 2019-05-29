Jump Networks Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2018.

We hereby intimate you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at the registered office of the Company, wherein the Board considered and approved, inter-alia:



1. The audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018.



The Board Meeting commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M.





