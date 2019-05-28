Junction Fabrics And Apparels Ltd - Results - Financial Results For Financial Year 2018-19

The Board of Directors have approved the audited financial statements of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019. The half yearly financials for last half year is submitted along with the full year financials



Kindly take note of the same on your records

