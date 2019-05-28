Junction Fabrics And Apparels Ltd - Results - Financial Results For Financial Year 2018-19

The Board of Directors have approved the audited financial statements of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019. The half yearly financials for last half year is submitted along with the full year financials

Kindly take note of the same on your records

Pdf Link: Junction Fabrics And Apparels Ltd - Results - Financial Results For Financial Year 2018-19

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.