Junction Fabrics And Apparels Ltd - Results For Financial Year 2018-19

The board of directors in their meeting dated 27th May, 2019 has approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Junction Fabrics And Apparels Ltd - Results For Financial Year 2018-19

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
