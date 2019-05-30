The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e, 30th May, 2019, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half-year and year ended 31st March, 2019.



In terms of Regulation 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:



1. Audited Financial Results including Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss as on date for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2019;

2. The Auditors Report on the aforesaid Financial Results;

3. Declaration of unmodified opinion u/r 52(3) of the SEBI (LODR) regulation, 2015;

4. Disclosure of Information under regulation 52(4) of the SEBI (LODR) regulation, 2015 and

5. Certificate from Debenture Trustee under regulation 52(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

Other routine matters as placed before the meeting were discussed and resolved.



The meeting Commenced at 3:00 P.M and Concluded at 4:00 P.M.



Pdf Link: K World Estate Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com