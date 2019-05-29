Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the following:

a) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2019

b) Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results

c) Declaration of unmodified Opinion on the Auditors Report by Board of Directors

Pdf Link: Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com