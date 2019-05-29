Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the following:
a) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2019
b) Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results
c) Declaration of unmodified Opinion on the Auditors Report by Board of Directors

