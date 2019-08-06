Kallam Textiles Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.

To convene the 27th annual general meeting and to decide the date, time and venue of the A.G.M

To approve the dates of closure of registers of members and share transfer book for the purpose of 27th Annual General meeting (A.G.M) of the Company.

To approve and fix the record date for payment of Final dividend on equity shares of the Company for FY 2018-19.

To consider the proposal for increase in authorized share capital of the company



Pdf Link: Kallam Textiles Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019 & Other Agenda Items

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com