Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd - Results-Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 28th May, 2019 has considered and approved the following:

1. Annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report.

2. The extract of the Annual audited standalone/ consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, to be published in newspapers in the format prescribed in Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/15/2015 dated November 30, 2015.

The Board Meeting commenced at 4:30 P.M and concluded at 6:00 P.M.

Pdf Link: Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd - Results-Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.