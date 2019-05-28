Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015



This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 28th May, 2019 has considered and approved the following:



1. Annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report.



2. The extract of the Annual audited standalone/ consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, to be published in newspapers in the format prescribed in Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/15/2015 dated November 30, 2015.



The Board Meeting commenced at 4:30 P.M and concluded at 6:00 P.M.



Pdf Link: Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd - Results-Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com