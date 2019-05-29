Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2019, along with the Auditor Report issued by JPL & Associates duly approved by the Audit Committee and approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors.

Pdf Link: Karda Constructions Ltd - Submission Audited Financial Result For The Quarter & Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com