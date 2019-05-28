In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results of Karnimata Cold Storage Limited (the Company) for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2019 (both on Standalone basis) in the prescribed format, along with Auditors Report thereon.

Pdf Link: Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com