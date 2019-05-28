Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results of Karnimata Cold Storage Limited (the Company) for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2019 (both on Standalone basis) in the prescribed format, along with Auditors Report thereon.

Pdf Link: Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.