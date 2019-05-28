The Board at its meeting held on 28th May 2019, adopted the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 including the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date. The copy of the adopted audited financial results including Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with audit report and statement of impact audit qualification under regulation 33 of the (LODR) Regulation, 2015 is enclosed for your necessary action.

Pdf Link: Kay Power And Paper Ltd. - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

