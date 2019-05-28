Kemp & Company Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

In continuation to our letter dated 20th May, 2019, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 5:45 p.m. and concluded at 7:00 p.m. have approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019. Accordingly, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith:
i) Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019;
ii) Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019;
iii) Segment Wise Revenue, Results and Capital Employed; and
iv) Statutory Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019
The report of M/s. M L Bhuwania and Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
