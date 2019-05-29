Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. - Disclosure Of Voting Results In Respect Of Business Conducted Through Postal Ballot

Disclosure of Voting Results in respect of Business Conducted through Postal Ballot (Including evoting) vide Notice dated 16th April 2019 pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and Scrutinizer Report dated 29th May 2019 on the Postal Ballot including e-voting

Pdf Link: Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. - Disclosure Of Voting Results In Respect Of Business Conducted Through Postal Ballot

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor